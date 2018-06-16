Dean Ambrose WWE Injury Update, HHH And Vince McMahon Hype WWE SSD, Ricochet's Journey To Takeover

- Above is new video looking at Ricochet's journey to tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event, where he will face The Velveteen Dream in his Takeover singles debut.

- Dean Ambrose has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week to rehab his triceps tear, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if Ambrose was back in the ring or if he was just doing physical therapy but he has started working out at the Performance Center. Ambrose has been out of action since undergoing surgery in mid-December 2017. It was reported then that he would be out of action for 9 months, which could put him back in action after SummerSlam.

- As noted, WWE Super Show-Down has been announced to air live on the WWE Network on Saturday, October 6th from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Triple H vs. The Undertaker will headline the show. Other Superstars advertised to appear include WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Show, RAW Tag Team Champion Bray Wyatt, Australian stars Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, Braun Strowman and more.

Vince McMahon and Triple H tweeted the following on the event:

Proud to be making history in Australia with WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, at the iconic @MCG. pic.twitter.com/narLS8QuOY — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 16, 2018