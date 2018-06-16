WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II' Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" Pre-show opens with hosts Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee welcoming us from inside the Allstate Arena. They hype tonight's show and plug the WWE Money In the Bank card for Sunday. We see Lars Sullivan arriving earlier today and then see NXT Champion Aleister Black in the back. Charly sends us to a video package for tonight's main event.