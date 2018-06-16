WWE NXT Takeover Pre-show Video, Lars Sullivan Vs. Aleister Black Tale Of Tape, HHH & HBK Comment

- Above is the pre-show video for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event, featuring hosts Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee. There will also be appearances by EC3 and NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.
- Below is a Tale of the Tape graphic for tonight's Takeover main event, Lars Sullivan vs. NXT Champion Aleister Black:
Here's how #NXTChampion @WWEAleister and @LarsSWWE stack up ahead of their title match TONIGHT at #NXTTakeOver: Chicago! pic.twitter.com/Xp10Qod7Ho— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 16, 2018
- Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer & WWE Performance Center Coach Shawn Michaels tweeted the following to hype Takeover:
Getting all ready for #NXTTakeOver here in Chicago! The @WWENXT Stars are going to tear it up tonight like they always do!!! Enjoy!!!— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 16, 2018
Every #NXTTakeOver is an opportunity to make a mark...to change the course of @WWENXT...#NXTTakeOver: Chicago is LIVE tonight ONLY on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/r7i1gWwmGB— Triple H (@TripleH) June 16, 2018