SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Tapings From Tonight In Chicago

Thanks to Bobby Moore for the following spoilers from matches taped before tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event, to air on Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network:

* The War Raiders defeated TM61 with Fallout. Huge pops for Hanson and Rowe, lots of hard hitting action. They were really put over. TM61 continued their heel gimmicks and played it well

* Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai with the modified Samoan Driver. Tougher match than anything we've seen in the RAW or SmackDown women's divisions lately, crowd reacted very well