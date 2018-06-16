WrestlingInc.com

The Undisputed Era On Being At The Top (Video), WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II' Attendance Note, EC3

By Marc Middleton | June 16, 2018

- Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" event saw Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly retain the NXT Tag Team Titles over Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a hard fought match. Above is post-match video of Cathy Kelley talking to The Undisputed Era - Strong, O'Reilly & NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, who was ejected from ringside. O'Reilly admits Burch & Lorcan brought it but says at the end of the day this is their era and everyone else is living in it. Strong says there are levels to this and it became clear tonight that they are at the top, and no one else is close to them.

- A crowd of almost 11,000 was announced by the announcers for tonight's Takeover event. WWE did not give a specific number for the attendance.

- As noted, indie star Keith Lee made his first appearance for WWE at Takeover in Chicago. Lee was shown at ringside before the NXT Title match, which saw Aleister Black retain over Lars Sullivan. Other stars shown in the crowd at Takeover tonight were EC3 and Kairi Sane, as seen below:




