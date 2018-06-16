MMA Horsewomen At WWE NXT Takeover (Video), Jeremy Borash - Takeover Note, The Undisputed Era - HHH

- Above is new backstage video of Cathy Kelley interviewing WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler following her win over Nikki Cross at "Takeover: Chicago II" tonight. Baszler is joined by MMA Horsewomen and recent WWE signings Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke. Cathy asked if Baszler ever thought that Nikki's craziness might overcome her own dominance.

"You know how you defeat chaos? You suck the air out of it and put it to sleep," Baszler said. "And still."

- Jeremy Borash was seen at ringside taking photos & videos during some of the "Takeover: Chicago II" matches tonight. Borash was hired to work behind-the-scenes at NXT several months back.

- As noted, Takeover opened with NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retaining their titles over Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a hard fought battle. Triple H tweeted this photo of the two after returning backstage: