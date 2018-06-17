Drew McIntyre Has Harsh Warning For The Lazy Members Of Raw's Roster

NXT brought another spectacular TakeOver event to the table and left fans blown away with the level of storytelling and in-ring action. The only issue is WWE's main roster is going to have to follow that incredible set of performances the next night at Money In The Bank. Drew McIntyre might not be booked in a match at Money In The Bank but he certainly has a word of warning for anyone on the Raw roster who is willing to listen.

Ever since Drew McIntyre's return on Raw he's been sticking with Dolph Ziggler and reminding the Raw Superstars that they need to step it up a notch, especially if they happen to be in a tag team. McIntyre is a former NXT Champion as well and was obviously watching as his old brand tore the house down several times over at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

Now McIntyre's agenda to wake up the members of the main roster that might be a tad lazy is even stronger after seeing such a fantastic showing from WWE's developmental territory. After all, WWE's main roster is going to have to step up their game in a big way if they are expected to compete at all with what NXT delivered in Chicago on Saturday night.

McIntyre said he suggested the Raw roster checks out NXT TakeOver: Chicago and ask themselves if they're working hard enough to deserve their spot on the roster. Only time will tell if his words hit home, but apparently, there could be some guys taking up space on WWE's Red Team and it's Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre's job to hunt them down and make sure they either step up their game or get out of the way.