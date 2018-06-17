WWE On Keith Lee's Arrival At WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago II', WWE Legend Praises Lee, Lee Reacts

As noted, indie star Keith Lee appeared at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" on Saturday night to make his first official appearance for the company since signing. Lee was supposed to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this month to begin working for the company.

WWE posted the following announcement on Lee's arrival:

Keith Lee appears ringside at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II Tonight's NXT TakeOver: Chicago II has captivated the entire sports-entertainment world, including, it appears, one of the most lauded super-heavyweight wrestlers. Former independent wrestling champion Keith Lee was seen at ringside during tonight's huge WWE Network special event in Chi-Town. The 300-plus-pounder, who goes by the nickname "Limitless," has captured many titles on the independent circuit. He was also spotted in a WWE ring in April, defending the World Wrestling Network Championship against NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno at WrestleMania Axxess in New Orleans. Though there's no word on what Lee's ringside seat means for his future, the sighting has already sent waves through the NXT Universe.

Lee took to Twitter after Takeover and responded to praise from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. You can see the Foley exchange below along with another post-Takeover tweet from Lee:

Thank you very, very much Mick! You words mean more than you know. https://t.co/9WPcqtj23u — Keith Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 17, 2018