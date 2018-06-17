Yesterday we asked who you thought would win tonight's MITB Ladder Matches. For the men, it came down to Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, and The Miz with Miz just beating out the other two for a well deserved run with the case. On the women's side it was basically a tie between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks with Alexa Bliss getting some votes as well.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

heymanguy:

"Braun destroys everyone, but Joe gets the briefcase. As for the women, anyone but Natalya. The segments with her and Ronda are already bad enough."

The Big Guy:

"Bob Roode and Natalya to really test our patience as fans."

TABLE-SAN:

"Men's: Big E. Everybody else has already been a champion or could easily be seen in the title picture. a Big E win here will elevate him instantly, it's what this MITB is for. Big E has really proven himself in the last 3 years.

Women's: Ember Moon. Might as well go with the new girl. But if not, they could go with Charlotte and have a storyline of her turning things around on Carmella."

