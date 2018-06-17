Title Changes Hands At NJPW Kizuna Road

Last weekend at NJPW Dominion, Michael Elgin won the NEVER Openweight Championship by defeating then champion Hirooki Goto and Taichi in a triple threat match.

Earlier today at NJPW Kizuna Road, Goto faced Elgin in a singles match and was able to win back his championship title. This is Goto's third time winning the title.

Goto wasn't given much time to enjoy his title win as Jeff Cobb made his way out to the ring and challenged him for his next title defense.

Looking at the upcoming NJPW schedule, the Kizuna Road tour will continue until June 24, the G1 Special in San Franscico is on July 7, and the G1 Climax 28 tournament begins on July 14.