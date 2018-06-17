WrestlingInc.com

WWE Money In The Bank Card For Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

By Marc Middleton | June 17, 2018

Join us tonight at 6pm EST for live WWE Money In the Bank coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Tonight's show will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

Below is the confirmed card:

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Elias vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan

Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top