WWE Money In The Bank Card For Tonight, Live Coverage Reminder

Join us tonight at 6pm EST for live WWE Money In the Bank coverage beginning with the Kickoff pre-show. Tonight's show will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.
Below is the confirmed card:
Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. a member of The New Day vs. Samoa Joe
Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match
Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Title
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Elias vs. Seth Rollins
RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Asuka vs. Carmella
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley
Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers