Ember Moon On Her Reaction To Getting Called Up To WWE RAW

Ember Moon spoke with the Miami Herald about when she was told she was headed to Raw and being in tonight's Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Here are some of the highlights:

Thinking she was in trouble, but instead getting called to Raw:

"That weekend was such a blur, because it was coming off Mania Week. I remember being pulled into a room with [WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative] Triple H, [NXT Assistant Head Trainer] Sara Amato and [WWE Head Trainer] Matt Bloom, and I thought I was in trouble for some reason. 'Oh no. I don't ever do anything wrong,' but I'm like, 'Oh God. I did something wrong. What is it?' Like it's a kid stealing a cookie and getting caught. They were like, 'We just want to thank you for the awesome match at TakeOver [New Orleans]. Thank you so much for everything you've done for NXT. You're going to Monday Night Raw.'"

Her reaction to getting the call-up:

"I was like, 'What? Hold on. Hold on,' and I remember I broke down, and I started crying, and a camera came out of nowhere, and it was in my face, and I was like, [Sounding Emotional] 'Why do you guys have to ruin everything with cameras.' [Chuckles]. That's the first words I said, after finding out I'm on Monday Night Raw."

Being involved in the Women's MITB Ladder Match:

"It's awesome. I get to be in a Money in the Bank ladder match. I get to prove to the world what I can do. I get to prove to the world that I am worthy of their admiration, that I am worthy of their love, that I represent skill, honor, heart. That I'm gonna climb to the top of that ladder, grab that briefcase, and I'm one step closer to becoming Raw Women's Champion."

Moon also discussed her time in the indies. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.