What Happened After Takeover Main Event (Video), WWE Stars Predict World Cup, Aleister Black Video

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" main event last night saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Johnny Gargano in a brutal Chicago Street Fight. Above is post-show video of Candice LeRae helping Gargano from the ring.

- Below is video of Mike Rome trying to catch up with NXT Champion Aleister Black after his win over Lars Sullivan at Takeover last night. Back says he can't talk right now and limps away.

- Below is the latest episode of WWE Pop Question, featuring Superstars predicting the 2018 World Cup: