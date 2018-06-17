The G1 Climax is a 20-man round robin styled tournament that is considered NJPW's most prestigious tournament of the year. The winner will receive an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Once the G1 ends on August 12, the winner does have to defend their title opportunity until next January, so winning the G1 doesn't necessarily guarantee a future title shot.

Earlier today, the participants were announced and included current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. If Omega loses any match, that typically sets up future matches and it's rare for the champion to win the tournament, but would solidified his dominance over the division. Those making their debuts in this year's tournament are Hangman Page and Jay White.

Here is the full list:

* Kenny Omega

* Michael Elgin

* Jay White

* Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Togi Makabe

* Juice Robinson

* Kazuchika Okada

* Hirooki Goto

* Tomohiro Ishii

* Toru Yano

* YOSHI-HASHI

* Bad Luck Fale

* Tama Tonga

* Hangman Page

* Tetsuya Naito

* EVIL

* SANADA

* Minoru Suzuki

* Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi

NJPW will be announcing blocks and key match-ups in the next couple days.

Also, NJPW Lead Announcer Kevin Kelly tweeted out that all 19 G1 shows will be live and include English Commentary on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign up).