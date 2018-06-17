The Undertaker Smashes Guitars At Post Malone Concert (Videos), Triple H Thanks Fans, Ricochet Video

- Above is video of Ricochet talking to Cathy Kelley after his win over The Velveteen Dream at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" last night. Ricochet says he showed just a little of what he was able to do in the ring at "Takeover: New Orleans" but in Chicago he proved he's not just some animated GIF or some cool flip. Ricochet says he proved the spotlight no longer belongs to Dream, it now belongs to the one & only Ricochet.

- Triple H took to Twitter today and tweeted the following thanks to fans for supporting last night's Takeover event:

On the night when Jay-Z and Beyonce drop a surprise album ... and #NXTTakeOver: Chicago STILL trends #1 world wide all night. #THANKYOU #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/DG6pb6f8pr — Triple H (@TripleH) June 17, 2018

- The Undertaker made a special appearance at the Post Malone concert in Austin, Texas last night. Malone brought The Dead Man out on stage to smash guitars with him and a pre-recorded video of Taker chokeslamming the musician was shown. You can see tweets from the show below:

The highlight of tonight's @PostMalone show was WHEN HE BROUGHT THE UNDERTAKER OUT TO SMASH GUITARS BAH GAWD THAT'S THE UNDERTAKER'S MUSIC pic.twitter.com/EfAxA4I76W — Sean Mack (@seanmackradio) June 17, 2018

THE FREAKING UNDERTAKER WAS AT POST MALONES CONCERT pic.twitter.com/b6fYBIuevV — JAILENE (@Jay_Lenie) June 17, 2018

Undertaker choked slammed Post Malone pic.twitter.com/iwRcXvs6fZ — Samuel Rey Saenz ?? (@bigsam93snz) June 17, 2018