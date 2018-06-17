WrestlingInc.com

The Undertaker Smashes Guitars At Post Malone Concert (Videos), Triple H Thanks Fans, Ricochet Video

By Marc Middleton | June 17, 2018

- Above is video of Ricochet talking to Cathy Kelley after his win over The Velveteen Dream at WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago II" last night. Ricochet says he showed just a little of what he was able to do in the ring at "Takeover: New Orleans" but in Chicago he proved he's not just some animated GIF or some cool flip. Ricochet says he proved the spotlight no longer belongs to Dream, it now belongs to the one & only Ricochet.

- Triple H took to Twitter today and tweeted the following thanks to fans for supporting last night's Takeover event:


- The Undertaker made a special appearance at the Post Malone concert in Austin, Texas last night. Malone brought The Dead Man out on stage to smash guitars with him and a pre-recorded video of Taker chokeslamming the musician was shown. You can see tweets from the show below:





Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top