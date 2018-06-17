Triple H To Miss Monday's RAW, Jeremy Borash - WWE 24 Clip For Tonight, Superstars - Father's Day

- As noted, the new WWE 24 special on The Hardys will premiere after the WWE Money In the Bank post-show goes off the air on the WWE Network tonight. Above is another preview clip that shows The Final Deletion behind-the-scenes, featuring Jeremy Borash and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes, among others.

- Triple H will be missing Monday's RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan as he will be in London for the WWE UK Title Tournament & WWE NXT UK Championship event from Royal Albert Hall.

- Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there from all of us here at the site. Below are clips from WWE's new Fatherhood.gov campaign with The Ad Council, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles, Mike Kanellis, Sin Cara and Titus O'Neil:

Being a good dad can be as simple as telling a joke. Take the time to be a dad today. @AdCouncil #DadJokesRule pic.twitter.com/w2EmVenXJd — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 16, 2018

Being a good dad can be as simple as telling a joke. Visit https://t.co/zyZwXmOvIP to learn more. @AdCouncil #DadJokesRule The Moon loves my jokes!! pic.twitter.com/vkG8yBQqe6 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) June 15, 2018

Take a moment to make a moment with your own dad jokes ??. Visit https://t.co/W0QsRnKjZM to learn more. @AdCouncil #DadJokesRule



Tómense un momento para pasar un buen rato con sus hijos ??. Visiten https://t.co/W0QsRnKjZM para conocer de qué se trata. @AdCouncil #DadJokesRule pic.twitter.com/iQR7aNPTej — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) June 15, 2018