Triple H To Miss Monday's RAW, Jeremy Borash - WWE 24 Clip For Tonight, Superstars - Father's Day

By Marc Middleton | June 17, 2018

- As noted, the new WWE 24 special on The Hardys will premiere after the WWE Money In the Bank post-show goes off the air on the WWE Network tonight. Above is another preview clip that shows The Final Deletion behind-the-scenes, featuring Jeremy Borash and WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes, among others.

- Triple H will be missing Monday's RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan as he will be in London for the WWE UK Title Tournament & WWE NXT UK Championship event from Royal Albert Hall.

Triple H Talks Top NXT Stars Not Making It On The Main Roster

- Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there from all of us here at the site. Below are clips from WWE's new Fatherhood.gov campaign with The Ad Council, featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles, Mike Kanellis, Sin Cara and Titus O'Neil:





