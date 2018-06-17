WWE Live Event Results From Champaign (6/16): Roman Reigns In Six-Man Action, Seth Rollins Defends

Thanks to Kim Temple for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Champaign, Illinois:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The Revival

* Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley by DQ

* Zack Ryder, Goldust and Chad Gable defeated Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins and Mike Kanellis

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias after interrupting a performance

* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Breezango

* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

* Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal