WrestlingInc.com

WWE Live Event Results From Champaign (6/16): Roman Reigns In Six-Man Action, Seth Rollins Defends

By Marc Middleton | June 17, 2018

Thanks to Kim Temple for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Champaign, Illinois:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy retained over The Revival

* Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley by DQ

* Zack Ryder, Goldust and Chad Gable defeated Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins and Mike Kanellis

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins retained over Elias after interrupting a performance

* Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated Breezango

* Bobby Roode defeated Baron Corbin

* Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Bobby Lashley defeated Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Jinder Mahal

Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage Tonight

Most Popular

Back To Top