Reason For No Women's Matches At WWE Live Events, Big Cass Training With Cruiserweight, Alexa Bliss

- Above is the latest episode of Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Alexa Bliss.

- As noted, fans at Friday's WWE live event in Peoria, IL were upset as there was no women's match and no appearance by Braun Strowman, despite being advertised. There was also no women's match at Saturday's RAW live event in Champaign, IL and the SmackDown live event in Dubuque, IA. The female Superstars reportedly missed the weekend live events as they have been in Chicago rehearsing for tonight's Money In the Bank Ladder Match. No word yet on why Braun missed the shows.

- Big Cass revealed on Twitter that he has been training with WWE 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak as he prepares to face Daniel Bryan at Money In the Bank tonight. Cass tweeted the following on the match: