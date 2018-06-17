PCO Talks Working With CM Punk, Best Talents In Wrestling Today, Wrestling Matt Riddle

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott H recently spoke with Pierre Carl Ouellet, also known as PCO. Below are some highlights:



You will be facing Matt Riddle soon, what are your thoughts on him?

"Matt Riddle has been a target for me since Wrestlemania weekend. I think it will be one of the best matches in all of pro wrestling and I've got the style to match up with him. This will go down as one of the greatest super fights for me, and surely for the fans as well."



Who is the best talent that you've worked with over the past year:

"There is a lot of good talent around. I would say, Walter, Ethan Page, Dirty Dickenson and Eddie Kingston."

"CM Punk was really, really cool to me, professional and really wanted to have a good match. I don't have anything but just good words to say about my experience with him."

