Roman Reigns & Jinder Mahal Hype Match, Daniel Bryan - WWE MITB Kickoff, Closer Look At Women's MITB

- WWE posted this closer look at tonight's women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match with Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Lana, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Natalya. The video also features SmackDown General Manager Paige.

- Daniel Bryan will be featured on the WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show tonight to discuss his match with Big Cass. Fans can submit questions with the #AskDB hashtag. Remember to join us for live MITB coverage beginning at 6pm EST with the Kickoff.

- Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal took to Twitter today and wrote the following on their singles match at tonight's MITB pay-per-view:

The Yard is annexed.

The Big Dog is tamed. The Maharaja becomes your new Emperor. #MITB #MahalvsReigns — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) June 17, 2018