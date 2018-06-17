Sasha Banks Shows Old Journal Entry, AJ Styles - Shinsuke Nakamura 2017 MITB Showdown, Titus O'Neil

- Above is from last year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match when AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura moved the ladder aside and had a face-off. The two will meet tonight in a Last Man Standing match for Styles' WWE Championship.

- Titus O'Neil spoke briefly with TV Insider primarily about Father's Day and talked about his boys calling him after his fall at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

"My boys called me and immediately asked if I was okay," O'Neil said. "I said yes. Then they started dying laughing, and I did too. I told them I just saw them fall just before I left the house. They fell up the stairs. The only difference between my fall and their fall was that mine was in front of millions of people. But I got back up. My youngest turned around and said, 'I got back up too.' We just laughed it off. I tell them how I approach anything. No matter what is dealt to me, I work my way through it. I'm human. People fall all the time daily. It just happened to me with an audience."

- On her Instagram, Sasha Banks posted one of her journal entries from when she was around 10 about a day dream she had. In the entry she wrote, "I had a day dream that was Trish, Lita, Victoria, and me in a ladder match for the women's championship. Now that's cool, guess who wins? Me." In the caption Banks said:

"I can't even handle this! (I wrote this when I was 10 or 11 so excuse the spelling, lol.) This is the power of chasing your dreams. Now, this Sunday, I'm in a MITB match. I am truly thankful that I get to live my dreams every single day. What a life."