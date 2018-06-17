Who Is Most Likely To Win At Money In The Bank?

As Money In The Bank inches closer the final numbers for betting odds are locking in place. These numbers might be most important to those who enjoy betting on pre-determined sports entertainment events, but they can also go on to help paint a better picture of who is really more likely to win.

According to the numbers, Shinsuke Nakamura is more likely to walk out of Chicago as WWE Champion than ever before as he faces AJ Styles in a Last Man Standing Match. Seth Rollins is favorited over Elias to retain his Intercontinental Championship and Roman Reigns is heavily favored over Jinder Mahal as well.

But most notably, Ronda Rousey is heavily favored to defeat Nia Jax. Of course, this doesn't mean Rousey has to win the Raw Women's Championship in the process because a disqualification or count out would still result in Rowdy Ronda's victory and a title change wouldn't be in the cards. But this is certainly interesting.

The Miz and Alexa Bliss are also slightly favored to win their respective Money In The Bank matches but it doesn't look like there is any "smart money" on those matches so anything could happen in theory.

See Also Sasha Banks Goes Through Some Old Memories To Remind Her How Far She's Come

You can check out the detailed betting odds below thanks to our friends at BetWrestling.com. But please remember to bet responsibly if you do decide to put some money down on the Money In The Bank event.

WWE Championship – Last Man Standing

AJ Styles(c) +140 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -180

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Nia Jax(c) +370 vs Ronda Rousey -560

WWE Smackdown Championship

Carmella(c) -145 vs Asuka +105(inital ruling)

Carmella(c) -135 vs Asuka -105(end of broadcast ruling)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins(c) -825 vs Elias +475

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450

Roman Reigns -1425 vs Jinder Mahal +725

Bobby Lashley -675 vs Sami Zayn +425

Daniel Bryan +125 vs Big Cass -165(initial ruling)

Daniel Bryan +125 vs Big Cass -165(end of broadcast ruling)

Men's Money in the Bank

The Miz -230

Braun Strowman +650

Kevin Owens +775

Samoa Joe +1050

Finn Balor +1200

Rusev +1200

Bobby Roode +5000

Women's Money in the Bank

Alexa Bliss -230

Natalya +250

Charlotte Flair +2000

Sasha Banks +2000

Becky Lynch +2800

Lana +4000

Ember Moon +4000

Naomi +8000

Source: Bet Wrestling