Who Is Most Likely To Win At Money In The Bank?

As Money In The Bank inches closer the final numbers for betting odds are locking in place. These numbers might be most important to those who enjoy betting on pre-determined sports entertainment events, but they can also go on to help paint a better picture of who is really more likely to win.
According to the numbers, Shinsuke Nakamura is more likely to walk out of Chicago as WWE Champion than ever before as he faces AJ Styles in a Last Man Standing Match. Seth Rollins is favorited over Elias to retain his Intercontinental Championship and Roman Reigns is heavily favored over Jinder Mahal as well.
But most notably, Ronda Rousey is heavily favored to defeat Nia Jax. Of course, this doesn't mean Rousey has to win the Raw Women's Championship in the process because a disqualification or count out would still result in Rowdy Ronda's victory and a title change wouldn't be in the cards. But this is certainly interesting.
The Miz and Alexa Bliss are also slightly favored to win their respective Money In The Bank matches but it doesn't look like there is any "smart money" on those matches so anything could happen in theory.
You can check out the detailed betting odds below thanks to our friends at BetWrestling.com. But please remember to bet responsibly if you do decide to put some money down on the Money In The Bank event.
WWE Championship – Last Man Standing
AJ Styles(c) +140 vs Shinsuke Nakamura -180
WWE Raw Women's Championship
Nia Jax(c) +370 vs Ronda Rousey -560
WWE Smackdown Championship
Carmella(c) -145 vs Asuka +105(inital ruling)
Carmella(c) -135 vs Asuka -105(end of broadcast ruling)
WWE Intercontinental Championship
Seth Rollins(c) -825 vs Elias +475
Smackdown Tag Team Championship
The Bludgeon Brothers(c) -750 vs Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson +450
Roman Reigns -1425 vs Jinder Mahal +725
Bobby Lashley -675 vs Sami Zayn +425
Daniel Bryan +125 vs Big Cass -165(initial ruling)
Daniel Bryan +125 vs Big Cass -165(end of broadcast ruling)
Men's Money in the Bank
The Miz -230
Braun Strowman +650
Kevin Owens +775
Samoa Joe +1050
Finn Balor +1200
Rusev +1200
Bobby Roode +5000
Women's Money in the Bank
Alexa Bliss -230
Natalya +250
Charlotte Flair +2000
Sasha Banks +2000
Becky Lynch +2800
Lana +4000
Ember Moon +4000
Naomi +8000
Source: Bet Wrestling