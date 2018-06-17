Possible Spoilers: Who's Backstage At WWE Money In The Bank?

James Ellsworth is being hidden backstage on a bus, so it looks like he'll be making some kind of an appearance at tonight's WWE Money in the Bank, according to PWInsider.

As noted, WWE has been working on plans for Ellsworth to return and was expected to be backstage at the PPV. Earlier this week, Ellsworth responded to those reports on Twitter and reminded everyone that he was booked to defend his Intergender Title for the Middle Kingdom Wrestling promotion in Harbin, China.

Since that time, MKW owner Adrian Gomez issued a statement and revealed that Ellsworth had actually backed out of the appearance, which had been scheduled since February.

Also backstage is Sanity, who have yet to debut on SmackDown since being called up to the main roster at the Superstar Shake-Up. This month they have been making appearances at SmackDown live events.