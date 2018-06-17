WWE Money In The Bank Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Money in the Bank Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL.

- The 2018 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL as Renee Young welcomes us. She's joined by David Otunga, Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. They hype tonight's show and the WWE Network as we see fans in the background finding their seats.

Renee sends us backstage to Charly Caruso. She will be joined by Daniel Bryan later and fans can submit their questions with the #AskDB hashtag. She's about to reveal The New Day's MITB participant but Kevin Owens comes walking by and he's in a bad mood. He's asked about being slammed by Braun Strowman last week and this leads to another rant by Owens. A staffer walks up and brings Owens a bag of pancakes with syrup. He won't reveal what he has planned. Charly looks to reveal The New Day's member for tonight but she suddenly can't reveal any scoops. We go back to the panel for more discussion on tonight's show before Renee sends us to another break. Renee sends us to a video package for tonight's WWE Title match. Rosenberg and Otunga go with Shinsuke Nakamura, as does Renee. Booker disagrees and picks WWE Champion AJ Styles. The panel discusses Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley next and they all go with Lashley to win.

We get a video package for tonight's SmackDown Women's Title match next. The panel discusses that match and Renee brings up Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan next. Bryan joins the panel from backstage to answer fan questions and says he's doing great. Bryan knocks Cass and doesn't think Cass can beat him. Bryan says he's tapped out bigger guys than Cass and his plan is to do go in the ring and do whatever it takes to get him to tap. When asked if he enjoyed being SmackDown General Manager, Bryan says it had its ups & downs but the hard part was being around something he loved but was unable to do, which motivated him to work harder for a ring return. Bryan is asked about advantages he has over Cass and he says the main three are legs, lungs and heart. Bryan says Cass can't outwork him, outpace him and doesn't have the heart he has for being at this for so long. Bryan goes on and is really confident about beating Cass tonight. Bryan's stream ends and the panel discusses the match. Otunga and Rosenberg pick Bryan to win the match. Renee sends us to another break.

Charly is backstage with WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins now. Rollins has what's left of the special guitar from Elias that he smashed last week. Rollins mocks Elias but says he knows Elias will bring some stiff competition tonight. Rollins says the truth is Elias isn't on his level, and Elias' greatest hits wouldn't even make the cut on his B-side. Rollins says Elias might think he's going to walk out of Chicago with the title but this is Rollins' title and he fights for it every single night. Rollins says tonight will be no exception - he will leave Chicago as the man. We go back to the panel to discuss the match. Renee says we might see Elias win the title. Booker goes with Elias and Otunga picks Rollins. Rosenberg says Elias needs to win to show people he's serious. We get a look at recent happenings between Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns now as the panel discusses their match. Reigns is the favorite on the panel. Renee sends us to another break. We come back and Samoa Joe has joined the panel at the table. Kevin Owens then walks up and tries to rally Joe to help take out Braun Strowman. Joe says he's learned to not trust Owens. Owens isn't asking for trust, just common sense. They can take out Braun and then one of them will get the briefcase. Joe isn't buying it and Owens says he gives up. Owens walks off and Joe comments on how he will get the job done by himself tonight. Renee sends us to the ring.

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Tom Phillips welcomes us to tonight's first match. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next as Greg Hamilton does the ring introductions.

Gallows starts off with Rowan and they go at it. Rowan misses a charge in the corner and Gallows unloads with body blows. Harper tags in but Gallows rocks him. Anderson comes in for the double team. Anderson takes Rowan out and sends him to the floor. They double team Harper and he gets hung up in the ropes. Harper tumbles out to the floor. Gallows and Anderson head to the floor and keep up the attacks on their opponents.

The champs turn it around on the outside with a double team to Anderson, then Gallows. They keep control and hit double dropkicks on the floor. Rowan and Harper bring Anderson back into the ring and stand tall as some fans boo. We go to break.

Back from the break and Harper covers Anderson for a 2 count. Harper slingshots Anderson under the middle rope for another 2 count. Rowan tags in and keeps control, dropping Anderson into a backbreaker. Gallows is still down on the outside trying to recover. Harper and Rowan keep Anderson down with big moves and frequent tags. Anderson fights back but Harper levels him. Harper with a big chop against the ropes. Harper with a leg drop for a 2 count. Rowan comes back in and splashes Anderson for another pin attempt. Rowan keeps Anderson grounded but he fights up. Rowan drops Anderson again and yells out to some boos.

Rowan with a big splash in the corner and more showing off. Anderson finally moves out of the corner and Rowan runs into the ring post. Harper tags in but Anderson catches him in a Spinebuster. Gallows finally returns to the apron and waits for the tag. Gallows tags in and boots Harper. Gallows with a kick to the head next. Gallows drops Harper with a kick to the jaw. Gallows splashes Harper in the corner and kicks Rowan off the apron. Gallows with a pumphandle slam to Harper. Gallows yells out and nails Rowan as he comes in. Anderson runs in with a kick to Rowan. Rowan is sent to the floor. Anderson leaps over the top and takes him down. Gallows turns around to a big boot from Harper but Anderson breaks the pin.

Harper drops Anderson to send him to the apron. Gallows and Harper trade shots now. Rowan runs in and stops a Magic Killer on Harper. Rowan takes out Anderson. They hit the double team sitdown powerbomb on Gallows as Harper holds it for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

- After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The Bludgeon Brothers raise the title in the corners as we go back to the panel.