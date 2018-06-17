WWE Contract News On Dr. Chris Amann, AJ Styles Hypes Tonight's LMS Match At MITB, WWE 24 Video

- Above is another preview clip for tonight's WWE 24 special on The Hardys, which premieres on the WWE Network after the Money In the Bank post-show goes off the air. This clip features a behind-the-scenes look at The Hardys' return at WrestleMania 33, including their post-match interactions with Vince McMahon and others.

- WWE's Dr. Chris Amann is under contract with the company through October 2018, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It will be interesting to see if Amann remains with the company following the recent loss in court to CM Punk & Colt Cabana, and the revelation that he had a relationship with former WWE Divas Champion Jillian Hall a few years back while she was with the company. WWE told Deadspin last week that they were investigating the relationship after it was revealed in pre-trial court filings.

Amann started working with WWE in May 2008 and according to his company bio, he's one of WWE's "original physicians tasked with developing and implementing our professional-level sports medicine program and Wellness Policy."

See Also WWE Doctor Chris Amaan Had Relationship With Former WWE Divas Champion, WWE Issues Statement

- WWE Champion AJ Styles took to twitter today and tweeted the following to hype his Last Man Standing match with Shinsuke Nakamura at tonight's Money In the Bank pay-per-view: