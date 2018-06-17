Sami Zayn Dedicates MITB Match To Lashley's Family, WWE On Alexa Bliss's New Tattoo, WWE Now - MITB

- Above is the live WWE Now episode from earlier today with Renee Young, Mike Rome, Becky Lynch and Daniel Bryan.
- Sami Zayn tweeted the following on tonight's Money In the Bank match against Bobby Lashley, dedicating it to Lashley's father for Father's Day:
Today on #FathersDay, I'm dedicating my #MITB match to @fightbobby's father - a man who raised three beautiful daughters (and a disappointing son) and dutifully served his country (unlike his disappointing son).— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 17, 2018
THIS IS FOR YOU MR. LASHLEY!
- WWE announced the following on Alexa Bliss getting a new tattoo:
Alexa Bliss gets an inspiring new tattoo reading "I am enough"
Alexa Bliss surely never lacks confidence in front of the WWE Universe... and she now wants the WWE Universe to share that same confidence by giving them a glimpse at her new tattoo.
Taking to Instagram, Bliss, who entered the tattoo shop with two tattoos and left with four, showed off one her new additions, a tattoo with white ink that reads "I am enough."
Bliss' message speaks to an idea of inclusion and self-value, ideals that are so critical for everyone, but especially younger people to latch onto these days. Five Feet of Fury spoke to how important the message is to her and hopes it will inspire others to always remember that they are more than enough.