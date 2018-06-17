WWE Money In The Bank Pre-Show Video, Matt Hardy Reviews WWE 24 Special, Vince McMahon On Warrior

- Above is the 2018 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show video with Renee Young, Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, plus in-ring action with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defending against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior this week. We noted before that Saturday would have been the 59th birthday of The Warrior.

The Warrior spirit will live forever. pic.twitter.com/dLrXMKXeyB — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 16, 2018

- As noted, the new WWE 24 special on The Hardys will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's Money In the Bank post-show goes off the air at 11pm EST. RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following today after watching the episode: