WWE Money In The Bank Pre-Show Video, Matt Hardy Reviews WWE 24 Special, Vince McMahon On Warrior

By Marc Middleton | June 17, 2018

- Above is the 2018 WWE Money In the Bank Kickoff pre-show video with Renee Young, Sam Roberts, David Otunga and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, plus in-ring action with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers defending against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

- Vince McMahon tweeted the following on WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior this week. We noted before that Saturday would have been the 59th birthday of The Warrior.


- As noted, the new WWE 24 special on The Hardys will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's Money In the Bank post-show goes off the air at 11pm EST. RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy tweeted the following today after watching the episode:


