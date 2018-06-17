WWE MITB: Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (SmackDown Tag Team Title Match)

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Tom Phillips welcomes us to tonight's first match. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers are out next as Greg Hamilton does the ring introductions.

Gallows starts off with Rowan and they go at it. Rowan misses a charge in the corner and Gallows unloads with body blows. Harper tags in but Gallows rocks him. Anderson comes in for the double team. Anderson takes Rowan out and sends him to the floor. They double team Harper and he gets hung up in the ropes. Harper tumbles out to the floor. Gallows and Anderson head to the floor and keep up the attacks on their opponents.

The champs turn it around on the outside with a double team to Anderson, then Gallows. They keep control and hit double dropkicks on the floor. Rowan and Harper bring Anderson back into the ring and stand tall as some fans boo. We go to break.

Back from the break and Harper covers Anderson for a 2 count. Harper slingshots Anderson under the middle rope for another 2 count. Rowan tags in and keeps control, dropping Anderson into a backbreaker. Gallows is still down on the outside trying to recover. Harper and Rowan keep Anderson down with big moves and frequent tags. Anderson fights back but Harper levels him. Harper with a big chop against the ropes. Harper with a leg drop for a 2 count. Rowan comes back in and splashes Anderson for another pin attempt. Rowan keeps Anderson grounded but he fights up. Rowan drops Anderson again and yells out to some boos.

Rowan with a big splash in the corner and more showing off. Anderson finally moves out of the corner and Rowan runs into the ring post. Harper tags in but Anderson catches him in a Spinebuster. Gallows finally returns to the apron and waits for the tag. Gallows tags in and boots Harper. Gallows with a kick to the head next. Gallows drops Harper with a kick to the jaw. Gallows splashes Harper in the corner and kicks Rowan off the apron. Gallows with a pumphandle slam to Harper. Gallows yells out and nails Rowan as he comes in. Anderson runs in with a kick to Rowan. Rowan is sent to the floor. Anderson leaps over the top and takes him down. Gallows turns around to a big boot from Harper but Anderson breaks the pin.

Harper drops Anderson to send him to the apron. Gallows and Harper trade shots now. Rowan runs in and stops a Magic Killer on Harper. Rowan takes out Anderson. They hit the double team sitdown powerbomb on Gallows as Harper holds it for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall as their music hits. We go to replays. The Bludgeon Brothers raise the title in the corners as we go back to the panel.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Money In The Bank. To access our full WWE Money In The Bank coverage, click here.