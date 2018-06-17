WWE MITB: Big Cass Vs. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Daniel Bryan makes his way to the ring first for a pop. Big Cass is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

We see the Spanish and German announce teams at ringside as Cass makes his way into the ring and the bell rings. Fans chant for Bryan as they lock up and Cass takes it to the corner. Bryan turns it around with kicks. Cass misses a shot and Bryan turns it back around in the corner with kicks as fans go along. Bryan mounts Cass in the corner and works him over but Cass overpowers him to the mat. Bryan ends up going for the Heel Hook early on but Cass fights it off. Bryan turns it back around and goes for another Hook but Cass sends him into the corner. Bryan with more kicks in the corner now.

Cass sends Bryan to the apron and then charges, knocking him from the apron into the barrier. Some fans boo as Cass stands tall. The referee counts and we get a replay of Bryan going into the barrier. Fans chant "you can't wrestle" at Cass now. Cass drops Bryan's ribs over the apron and brings it back into the ring. Cass slows the match down now and pounds on Bryan. Cass drops an elbow to the back and an elbow to the chest. Cass with a 2 count.

Cass stands tall again to boos. Fans chant for Bryan as he makes a comeback until Cass grabs him in a bearhug. Cass keeps Bryan held up in the middle of the ring. Bryan fights free as fans chant "yes!" but Cass sends Bryan to the mat with a knee to the gut. Bryan lands on his feet out of the corner and runs the ropes but Cass catches him in a big sideslam for a close 2 count. Cass with more offense in the corner. Cass mocks the "yes!" chant and ends up hitting the turnbuckles as Bryan moves. Bryan with kicks as fans chant "yes!" again. Bryan with a Dragon Screw leg whip, and another. Bryan keeps working on the knee and slams the kneecap down into the apron. Bryan pounds on the knee and slams it into the ring post next.

Bryan goes for another leg shot into the ring post but Cass kicks him off. Bryan goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick, sending Cass to his knees in the ring now. Bryan with a big corner dropkick and another. Cass blocks the third attempt but Bryan counters mid-move and drops Cass into the Yes Lock as fans pop. Cass finally makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Bryan sends Cass into the barrier and runs the ropes, dropkicking Cass through the ropes. Cass goes back into the barrier. Bryan goes to the top and nails a big crossbody to Cass on the floor. Fans chant "yes!" as we get a replay of the dive. Bryan goes to the top as they bring it back in but Cass crotches him. Cass rocks Bryan while he's dazed on the top.

Cass climbs up with Bryan and nails a super fall-away slam from the corner. Bryan still kicks out at 2. Fans chant "asshole" at Cass. Cass with a Torture Rack in the middle of the ring now. Bryan fights back with elbows but Cass drives Bryan into the mat for another pin attempt. Fans chant for Bryan to make a comeback. Cass charges with a big boot and gets hung up on the top rope. Bryan takes out the knee with two chop blocks. Bryan with the Yes Kicks now. Cass grabs Bryan by his throat. Bryan counters and takes out the knee again. Bryan delivers the roundhouse kick to the head. Bryan leads the "yes!" chant as he waits for Cass to get up. Cass catches Bryan and lifts him high, dropping him to the mat. Cass nails a big boot but Bryan still kicks out.

Fans chant for Bryan as Cass shows some frustration. Cass lifts Bryan for another Torture Rack as some fans boo. Bryan slides out, lands on his feet and delivers the flying knee for a pop. Bryan drops Cass into the Heel Hook in the middle of the ring as Cass screams in pain. Cass taps for the finish.

Winner: Daniel Bryan

After the match, Bryan stands tall as his music hits. Bryan goes to the corner and leads the "yes!" chant as we get replays. The "yes!" chants continue as Cass limps up the ramp and Bryan celebrates in the ring.

