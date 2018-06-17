Title Changes Hands At ROH State Of The Art: Dallas

At last night's ROH State of the Art: Dallas, Punishment Martinez pinned Silas Young to win the ROH World TV Championship. The match also included Jonathan Gresham, Cheeseburger, Scorpio Sky, and Adam Page. This is Martinez's first time winning the title.
Below is a photo of him with the title.
Punishment Martinez is the new Ring Of Honor World Television Champion ! He won a six man match to win his first title in ROH. Congratulations Punishment! #PunishmentMartinez #TvTitle #ROHSOTA #StateOfTheArt #RingOfHonor #ROH #WatchROH #HonorClub @ringofhonor @ROHPunishment pic.twitter.com/X6UDfWDJID— Sandor S. Scroggins (@sandors24) June 17, 2018
ROH Best in the World will take place on June 29 and Martinez was initially scheduled to face Adam Page, but it hasn't been confirmed yet if that will be switched to a title match.
Don Ford contributed to this article.