WWE MITB: Sami Zayn Vs. Bobby Lashley

Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out comes Sami Zayn for the next match. Michael Cole is on commentary with Jonathan Coachman and Graves. Bobby Lashley is out next.

The bell rings but Sami is on the floor stalling. Fans start the "ole!" chants as Sami takes his time coming back into the ring. Lashley charges but Sami goes right back to the floor. Lashley finally chases Sami around the ring and back in. Sami gets tangled with the ropes on the way back out and Lashley goes for him. The referee doesn't see it but Sami rakes at Lashley's eyes. This leads to Sami kicking Lashley out of the ring. The referee counts. Sami stops Lashley from coming back into the ring. Sami goes to the floor and sends Lashley into the ring post twice. The referee counts again after Sami returns to the ring.

Lashley rolls in the ring but Sami starts stomping. Sami works Lashley over with more strikes and mounts him now. Sami keeps control and comes off the top with a crossbody but Lashley catches him in mid-air and delivers a fall-away slam. Lashley with a big running clothesline in the corner. Lashley with a running shoulder in the corner now. Back and forth in the middle of the ring now. Lashley catches Sami with a big Spinebuster. Lashley with the big vertical suplex now. Fans chant "one more time" but Lashley manhandles Sami with a backbreaker and drops him on the mat. Lashley with another delayed vertical suplex as fans pop.

Lashley manhandles Sami again over his shoulder and slams him to the mat. Lashley delivers a third delayed vertical suplex and holds Sami in the air before dropping him down. Lashley covers for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

After the match, Lashley stands tall over Sami and poses as his music plays. Lashley hits the corner to pose as we go to a break.

