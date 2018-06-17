WWE MITB: Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Natalya vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana

We see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring as the bell rings and out first comes Sasha Banks. Becky Lynch is out next, followed by Ember Moon, Lana, Natalya and then Naomi as JoJo does the introductions. Alexa Bliss is out next and last is Charlotte Flair.

The bell rings and chaos breaks out. Flair tosses Moon onto the barrier on the outside. Becky gets a pop as she stands tall in the ring. Moon comes back from over the barrier and takes out Becky on the floor. Natalya and Ember tangle over a ladder. Moon sends Natalya into the steel ring steps. Moon brings the ladder in and stands it up but here comes Naomi. They go at it. Sasha gets involved and Naomi gets sent tot he floor. Moon drops Sasha with the enziguri. Moon tries to stand the ladder up but Sasha rocks her. They both avoid shots into the ladders but Moon hits a big crossbody to Banks onto the ladder for a pop.

Lana comes in and slams Moon, stopping her from using a ladder. Lana decks Moon with the ladder and slams her face first into the ladder with her X Factor move. Lana tosses the ladder to the floor and grabs a bigger ladder to climb up with. Natalya runs in and avoids a ladder getting pushed onto her by Lana. Natalya slams Lana on the ladder. Naomi runs in but Natalya slams her onto the ladder. Natalya with offense and the low dropkick to Naomi. Fans pop. Flair comes in and chops Natalya around. Flair unloads and tosses Natalya over her head with a suplex. Flair stands tall and gets a pop. Becky comes in and stares at Flair as fans pop. They argue over a ladder as fans chant for Becky. Naomi comes in and jumps off their ladder to knock Natalya back out of the ring. Naomi dropkicks the ladder into Becky and Flair for a pop. Naomi takes out Bliss on the floor.

Naomi with a Blockbuster from the apron to the floor on Sasha. We see all the women down on the floor now. Ember and Naomi double team Becky in the ring now. Becky runs up a ladder and goes for the case but they push her ladder over into the corner. Ember and Naomi with more shots to Becky in the corner before they go at it with each other. Moon hip tosses Naomi onto a ladder that is leaning in the corner. Lana and Banks are in now. Sasha stops Lana with a big shot. Sasha with double knees to Lana and Moon in the corner, while they're stacked on a ladder. Sasha has cleared the ring as fans pop. Sasha stands a ladder up now. Flair comes in and stares at Banks now. They climb up the ladder but come back down as the fight continues. Banks counters a suplex but Flair drops her with a neckbreaker. Flair goes to powerbomb Banks onto the ladder that is still laying on the second rope in the corner. Banks uses this to jump on the ladder under the case instead. Flair climbs after her. Natalya runs in and brings Flair off the ladder. Banks reaches for the case but can't get it. Becky climbs for the case but Bliss and Banks stop her. Bliss drops Becky and climbs but Banks pulls her off by her leg.

Banks re-positions the ladder and climbs. Bliss and Becky join her on he ladder. Becky pulls Bliss off. Becky and Banks trade shots at the top of the ladder now. Lana brings a ladder in the ring now, standing it up. Bliss is on the other ladder trying to pull Becky off. Moon is also up. 6 Superstars are up on 2 ladders now. Banks and Natalya come down. Bliss pulls Lana. Natalya powerbombs Sasha into the ladder. Becky comes down and brings a ladder with her. Lana kicks Bliss off the ladder. Flair brings Natalya back down. Lana and Moon trade shots up high now. Flair pulls Moon down as Bliss pulls Lana. Flair powerbombs Moon onto a ladder leaning in the corner. Bliss climbs up. Flair takes Lana back down on the mat. Flair pulls Bliss off the ladder and goes for a powerbomb but Bliss counters. Bliss climbs the ladder but Lana pulls her back down and talks some trash. Lana climbs again but Bliss stop her once again. Bliss talks some trash and they tangle. Lana drops Bliss with a kick. Fans cheer as Lana is left by herself. Lana with The Accolade on Bliss.

Lana climbs up. Naomi leaps from the top to the ladder that Lana is on. Lana falls to the mat. Naomi grabs the case but can't get it unhooked. Becky realizes that the ladder needs to be re-positioned. She fixes it and climbs by herself as fans pop. Flair quickly appears on the ladder and they trade shots at the top. Bliss pushes them both over. Flair hits a Spear on Bliss. Banks with a Backstabber to Flair as she tried to climb. Naomi shoves Banks' face into the ladder and she goes down. Naomi climbs but Lana pulls her down and sends her face-first into the mat. Lana climbs again but Natalya drops her with an Electric Chair. Natalya climbs as some fans boo. Moon comes out of nowhere and takes Natalya off the ladder. Moon climbs up but Flair yanks her off. Flair hits a Spear into a ladder with Moon. Becky boots Flair as she charges. Becky with the Bexploder to Flair.

Bliss ends up bringing Becky down from a ladder, causing her to hit face-first into another ladder in the corner. Bliss takes advantage and climbs back up as fans cheer. Bliss unhooks the briefcase and grabs it for the win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Bliss poses on top of the ladder with the briefcase as the other Superstars recover on the floor and look on. We go to replays. Bliss raises the case up on the ladder as we go backstage.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Money In The Bank. To access our full WWE Money In The Bank coverage, click here.