Who Won Tonight's Women's MITB Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank? (Photos, Videos)

Alexa Bliss won the women' Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight's WWE MITB pay-per-view in Chicago. She now has a title shot that she can cash-in for the next year.

Bliss defeated Lana, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Natalya in the match.

Below are photos and videos from the 2018 women's MITB Ladder Match:

