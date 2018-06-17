WrestlingInc.com

Who Won Tonight's Women's MITB Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank? (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | June 17, 2018
Who Won Tonight's Women's MITB Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank? (Photos, Videos) Photo Credit: @gravenbabies

Alexa Bliss won the women' Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight's WWE MITB pay-per-view in Chicago. She now has a title shot that she can cash-in for the next year.

Bliss defeated Lana, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Natalya in the match.

