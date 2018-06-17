WWE MITB: Roman Reigns Vs. Jinder Mahal

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal

Sunil Singh is introduced next to do the grand intro for Jinder Mahal. Jinder makes his way out as we see the other international announce teams in the arena. Roman Reigns is out next to a mixed reactions.

The bell rings and Jinder swings but Reigns goes to work on him as Singh looks on from his wheelchair at ringside. He's also wearing a sling and neck brace from the recent beating. Reigns keeps control as some fans try to chant for CM Punk. It sounds like there are some boring chants too. Reigns with an early Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Jinder goes to the floor and talks with Singh. Some fans chant for WWE NXT as well. Reigns lands bad after a Drive By attempt on the apron. Singh magically gets up out of his wheelchair and drops Reigns by shoving him into the ring post while the referee isn't looking. Jinder takes advantage and works Reigns around on the floor, ending him into the German announce table and the barrier. Some fans chant for Rusev Day also. Jinder brings it back into the ring and works Reigns over for another 2 count.

Jinder keeps Reigns grounded now. Singh is back in his wheelchair selling the injuries now. Jinder keeps Reigns grounded in the headlock now. Reigns finally breaks it and looks to mount some offense but Jinder launches him into the corner. Jinder stands tall and smiles. Jinder knocks Reigns from the apron to the barrier with a shoulder. Jinder follows to the floor and rocks Reigns before bringing him back into the ring. Jinder drops elbows on Reigns and covers for a 2 count.

Jinder drops more knees near the corner and holds one as the referee warns him. Jinder with more big blows to the head before keeping Reigns grounded again. Jinder continues to dominate and keeps Reigns down. Reigns moves and Jinder lands on his knee. Reigns with strikes and a clothesline now. Reigns rocks Jinder off the ropes but runs into a boot in the corner. Jinder comes off the second rope but Reigns nails him in mid-air. Reigns with big clotheslines in the corner now. Reigns runs the ropes but Jinder hits a running knee for a 2 count. Jinder waits for The Khallas but Reigns counters it. Jinder blocks the Samoan Drop but Reigns rocks him with a big boot. Reigns falls on top of Jinder for the 2 count.

Reigns gets up first and waits for Jinder. Reigns calls for the Superman Punch as some fans boo. Jinder blocks the punch and they trade moves. Jinder drops Reigns into a big Gutbuster but Reigns kicks out at 2. Jinder shows some frustration now. Jinder goes for The Khallas but Reigns backs him into the corner and escapes. Reigns barely hits the Superman Punch to boos for a close 2 count. Reigns gets back up and waits in the corner to a mixed reactions. Reigns calls for the Spear but Jinder knees him in the head, then sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Jinder rocks Reigns on the apron. Reigns fights back as they trade blows. Reigns with a knee from the apron. Reigns with a leg drop to the back of the neck on the apron. Reigns with the Drive By. Reigns brings Jinder back in but Singh gets back up and tries to shove him into the ring post again but Reigns puts on the brakes this time. The referee catches Singh faking the injuries. Reigns nails Singh with a Superman Punch, knocking him back over the wheelchair. Reigns rocks Jinder through the ropes with a big punch.

Singh gets up on the floor but Reigns puts him back down with a Spear. Reigns returns to the ring and Jinder rolls him up for a close 2 count. Reigns comes right back with the Spear for the pin.

Winner: Roman Reigns

- After the match, Reigns stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Reigns climbs the ropes and poses in the corner while Singh and Mahal are still laid out.