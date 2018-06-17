WWE MITB: Asuka Vs. Carmella (SmackDown Women's Title Match)

SmackDown Women's Title Match: Asuka vs. Carmella

We go to the ring and out first comes Asuka to a pop. SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

They lock up and go at it, going to the ropes and breaking. Carmella shoves Asuka and shows off some with the moonwalk. Asuka misses a spinning backfist but Carmella retreats into the ropes. Carmella taunts Asuka and talks some trash from the ropes, then the apron. Asuka tells her to bring it back in the ring. Asuka catches a kick but Carmella nails an open-hand strike. Asuka just smiles. Carmella says she's not scared. They run the ropes and Asuka hits the Hip Attack. Asuka keeps control with slaps and a kick. Asuka unloads with kicks no the ropes now. Asuka knocks Carmella off the apron to the floor with a Hip Attack. Fans cheer as Asuka stands tall.

Carmella demands her title as the referee counts. Carmella rants about being the champion and doing what she wants. She turns around to Asuka leaping off the apron with double knees. Asuka motions for the title and we get a replay. The referee counts again. Carmella fights Asuka off and pulls her into the ring post. Asuka falls to the floor. Carmella brings Asuka back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Carmella runs Asuka's face into the mat and mounts her from behind with a submission.

Carmella ends up avoiding the Asuka Lock and a backfist. Carmella drops Asuka and kicks her to the mat for another 2 count. Carmella keeps Asuka grounded now. Asuka tries to fight up and out but Carmella knees her back down. Carmella shows off some to boos. Asuka misses a missile dropkick. Asuka catches a kick and drops Carmella into a kneebar. Carmella quickly gets the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Carmella with an elbow and some trash talking. Asuka takes it. Carmella slaps her. Asuka fights back and delivers a knee to the face. Asuka with a dropkick off the ropes. Asuka mounts offense now and nails a German suplex. Asuka with another Hip Attack for a 2 count. Asuka works on the arm and goes for the Asuka Lock but Carmella avoids it. Asuka with more strikes. Asuka goes for a Hip Attack but Carmella moves and she goes flying through the ropes, landing out on the floor. The referee counts.

Asuka hangs on with the top rope as she tries to come back in but Carmella kicks her hand and Asuka lands hard on the floor. Carmella runs the ropes and flies through the ropes, taking Asuka down on the floor. Carmella brings it back in for a close 2 count and another, and another. Carmella screams after each 2 count and shows some frustration now. Asuka with backfists now. Asuka counters for a 2 count. Asuka with more offense. A character dressed like Asuka, robe and mask, suddenly appears on the apron. Asuka stares at them and they stare back. Carmella takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Asuka up for a 2 count. Asuka drops her and turns her attention back to the person on the apron. The person removes the mask and it's James Ellsworth. The crowd pops. Carmella superkicks Asuka and covers for the pin.

Winner: Carmella

After the match, Ellsworth hits the ring and celebrates with Carmella as she takes the title and her music hits. We go to replays as they celebrate to the back. Asuka recovers at ringside as Carmella and Ellsworth continue the celebration at the entrance.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Money In The Bank. To access our full WWE Money In The Bank coverage, click here.