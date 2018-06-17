WWE MITB: Ronda Rousey Vs. Nia Jax (RAW Women's Title Match)

RAW Women's Title Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. Ronda Rousey is out next for her first singles match in WWE. The former UFC Champion is all smiles as she heads to the ring. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

The bell rings and Nia rams Rousey into the corner and thrusts her. Jax manhandles Rousey and launches her across the ring a few times. Rousey side-steps as Jax charges into the corner. Rousey with strikes now to back Jax into the corner. Jax fights out and drops Rousey with a headbutt. Jax keeps control as fans chant for both. Rousey fights off Jax's shoulders and goes for the armbar. Jax tries to fight the armbar off. Jax powers up from the mat but Rousey keeps a hold locked in. Jax powers up and turns the submission into a sitdown powerbomb.

Rousey falls through the ropes and out of the ring, landing on her head. Jax stalks Rousey on the outside now. Jax ragdolls Rousey into the barrier and brings her back into the ring for a 2 count. Rousey tries to fight back but Jax overpowers and presses her high, dropping her back to the mat for another pin attempt. Rousey catches Jax in a guillotine hold but it's broken. Jax ends up spiking Rousey into the mat and manhandling her some more. Rousey tries to avoid a bearhug but Jax gets it applied in the middle of the ring.

Jax catches Rousey off the ropes with a big Samoan Drop but Rousey still kicks out at 2. Jax sits up and may be showing some frustration now. Rousey kicks from the mat but Jax headbutts her while she's down. Jax runs the ropes for the leg drop but Rousey moves out of the way and Jax lands hard. Jax charges in the corner but hits the steel ring post shoulder-first as Rousey moves. Rousey grabs Jax for the armbar on the ropes but the referee counts and she breaks the hold. Rousey falls from the ropes to the floor. Rousey goes to the top rope as Jax slowly recovers. Jax gets up and turns around to a big crossbody from Rousey. Jax kicks out at 2.

Rousey mounts offense and makes the comeback now, unloading on Jax. Rousey with a judo throw for a 2 count. Rousey goes for the armbar again but it's turned into a 2 count. Rousey hits a modified Rock Bottom and goes for the armbar. Jax screams as Rousey eventually turns it into the armbar. Alexa Bliss comes from nowhere and nails Rousey with the Money In the Bank briefcase for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Nia Jax

After the bell, Bliss then lays Jax out with the briefcase. Bliss unloads on Rousey with the briefcase as Jax crawls to the corner. The referee asks Bliss if she's cashing in but she looks to be passing on it. She returns to the floor and beats on Rousey with the case some more. Bliss returns to the ring and hits Jax some more in her injured arm. Bliss hands the case over and is cashing in as JoJo makes the announcement.

RAW Women's Title Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Bliss takes out the leg as the bell hits. Bliss with the DDT. Bliss focuses on the injured arm and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss. Bliss hits it for the win and the title.

Winner and New RAW Women's Champion: Alexa Bliss

After the match, Bliss takes the title and celebrates as her music hits. Jax recovers and clutches her arm, staring Bliss down. Bliss is all smiles as she raises the title on the stage and talks some trash back at the ring. We go to replays. Bliss poses with the title on the stage as we go to a break.

