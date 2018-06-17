Big Title Change And Cash-In At Tonight's WWE Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View (Photos, Videos)

Alexa Bliss cashed in her newly-won Money In the Bank briefcase to defeat RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax for the title at tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from Chicago.

Bliss interfered during the Ronda Rousey vs. Jax title match and hit Rousey with the briefcase she won earlier in the night to cause the disqualification. Bliss then took out Rousey at ringside with briefcase shots and cashed in on Jax to quickly win the title.

Bliss is now a three-time RAW Women's Champion. Jax just won the title back at WrestleMania 34 by defeating Bliss.

