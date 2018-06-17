WWE MITB: Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match: Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Rusev vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Roode vs. The Miz vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe for tonight's main event. We see the Money In the Bank briefcase hanging high above the ring. Finn Balor is out next. Aiden English is out next to do the introduction for Rusev. Kevin Owens is out next, followed by Bobby Roode. Out next comes The Miz. Braun Strowman is out next as the other Superstars look on. It's time to find out who The New Day is sending into the match as their music hits. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston all come out to the stage and talk it over. Big E moves forward but steps back. Woods acts like he's going to the ring next but its Kofi.

Fans chant for Kofi as the bell rings. Everyone attacks Braun and take him to the corner. Braun fights his way out. Balor charges Braun but gets dropped. Braun splashes Roode and Miz at the same time in the corner. Owens charges but Braun floors him. Braun stands tall and yells out. Strowman grabs a ladder to bring in but Joe hits him from behind. Kofi launches himself at Braun on the floor. Braun drops Owens on the ramp as he charges. Miz and Roode double team Braun with ladder shots now. Roode and Balor drop Braun with a ladder attack now. They all bury Braun under a bunch of ladders on the stage now.

Miz takes advantage of the Braun burial and runs back to the ring to stand a ladder up. Miz climbs but Joe runs into the ring and pushes the ladder over. Miz begs Joe from his knees. Joe drops Balor as he tries to enter the ring. Joe rams Miz back into the corner with a ladder. Kofi with Trouble In Paradise to Joe and a ladder dropkick into Miz. Kofi lays a ladder on Miz and hits a Boom Drop onto it. Kofi stands a ladder up as fans chant for The New Day. Owens pulls Kofi off the ladder. Owens misses the pop-up powerbomb but hits Kofi with the superkick. Owens climbs but Balor stops him. Balor gets his hand on the case but Owens brings him down. They trade shots and Balor drops Owens for the double leg drop.

Balor and Owens go back and forth now. They go to the floor and Owens sends Balor into a ladder standing at ringside. Owens superkicks Balor and he falls on top of the announce table. Owens climbs a ladder for what looks like it might be a Frogsplash through the table on Balor. Owens changes his mind and climbs back down, going into the ring to stop Rusev from climbing for the case. Rusev hits a fall-away slam on Owens, sending him onto a ladder. Joe unloads on Rusev in the corner now. Kofi springboards in and takes Joe down. Kofi climbs for the case but Miz stops him. Kofi sends Miz out of the ring. Kofi goes to the top and leaps out, taking the others down but they try to catch him. Balor runs the ropes next and lands out on the others. Balor grabs one of the ladders that's on top of Braun but Braun is up now. Braun grabs the ladder and shoves it back at Balor. Roode runs up but Balor drops him and Balor. Braun floors Kofi on the ramp with a shoulder. Joe leaps at Braun with a big forearm. Owens superkicks Braun. Rusev superkicks Braun. They beat Braun to the other side of the stage now and work him over. Owens stands a table up near the ladders now. Owens and Rusev put Braun on the table. Braun fights back but Joe puts Braun in the Coquina Clutch. Braun fades and Owens superkicks him. Braun is placed on the table. Owens climbs the tall ladder. Braun fights up from the table and rocks Joe, then Rusev. Owens begs Braun not to tip the ladder over. Owens climbs down as Braun climbs up the other side. Braun grabs Owens and moves him back to the top. Braun tosses Owens from the top of the ladder through what looks like a table and production case down below. Fans chant "holy s--t" now. An official checks on Owens.

Braun makes his way back to the ring and drives Kofi down on the pile of ladders. Braun bulldozes his way through a ladder, Rusev and Roode. Miz is shocked. Miz climbs but Braun enters the ring and stops him. Braun clubs Miz to the mat and climbs up. Joe drops Braun with a ladder shot. Joe clotheslines Braun to the floor. Balor dropkicks Braun into the timekeeper's area. Balor meets Joe at the top of the ladder under the case now. Roode returns to the ring and stops them. Balor lands hard on the outside. Roode and Joe go at it. Joe with the Uranage. Joe and Rusev brawl now. Joe gets sent to the outside. Rusev drops Roode next. Rusev blocks Trouble In Paradise and floors Kofi with a big kick to the head. Rusev with a double Accolade on Kofi and Roode at the same time. Miz comes from behind and hits a Skull Crushing Finale on Rusev but it's blocked. Rusev superkicks Miz and applies a triple Accolade on Miz, Roode and Kofi. Joe with the Coquina Clutch on Rusev. Rusev drops Joe and climbs the ladder as fans chant for Rusev Day.

Miz tips the ladder and Rusev falls on the rope. Miz climbs but Kofi meets him at the top. Kofi touches the case as does Miz. They both fall. Balor with a Slingblade. Miz and Kofi both get sent to the floor. Balor drops Roode. Balor climbs a ladder that is standing at ringside. Balor tries to make a massive leap and does, nailing a Coup de Grace on Roode from way up high. Balor climbs for the case but Braun enters the ring and pulls Balor down, taking him out. Braun slams Joe. Miz runs the ladder but Braun pulls him down for another big slam. Braun climbs the ladder as does Balor. Kofi gets on Braun's back and climbs with him. Balor gets his hand on the case but Braun hits him. Balor goes down to the mat. Kofi is still on Braun's back. Braun launches Kofi to the mat. Braun retrieves the briefcase for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

- After the match, fans pop as Braun poses on top of the ladder with the MITB briefcase. We go to replays. Braun raises the title over his head as his music plays and the other Superstars try to recover. Money In the Bank goes off the air with Braun celebrating.