Who Won The Men's MITB Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank Tonight? (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | June 17, 2018

Braun Strowman won the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in Rosemont, IL. Strowman now has a title shot that he can cash-in for the next year.

Strowman defeated Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston.

