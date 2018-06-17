Who Won The Men's MITB Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank Tonight? (Photos, Videos)

Braun Strowman won the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match at tonight's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view in Rosemont, IL. Strowman now has a title shot that he can cash-in for the next year.

Strowman defeated Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Kevin Owens and Kofi Kingston.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's MITB main event:

