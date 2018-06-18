James Ellsworth Returns To WWE (Video), Daniel Bryan Gives Props To Big Cass, WWE MITB Attendance

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Daniel Bryan after his win over Big Cass at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Bryan says he was actually impressed with Cass as he has been training hard with Drew Gulak, trying to get better each day at the WWE Performance Center. Bryan says Cass tried to hurt him and that's the kind of competition they need. Bryan says he got the best Big Cass in the match but the difference between them in the match was Cass getting tired, which is what happens when it's small vs. tall. Bryan goes on and says Cass had no choice but to tap to the Heel Hook.

- WWE announced 13,213 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL for Sunday's MITB pay-per-view.

- James Ellsworth made his WWE return at Money In the Bank, helping SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retain her title over Asuka. Below are photos and videos from the match: