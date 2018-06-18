WrestlingInc.com

WWE Money In The Bank Goes Long, New 'Miz & Mrs.' Video Preview, Seth Rollins Thanks Elias (Video)

By Marc Middleton | June 18, 2018

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after his win over Elias at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rollins says Elias gave him one hell of a fight, maybe more than he expected, but that's what being champion & life is all about. Rollins thanks Elias for for pushing him and says he can't wait to see what is next for him and the IC Title.

- Sunday's MITB pay-per-view apparently ran long as there was no post-show on the WWE Network as was scheduled. The pay-per-view was scheduled to go off the air at 10:30pm EST after beginning at 7pm but it ended up running until around 11:15pm. There was no post-show on the WWE Network as the WWE 24 special on The Hardys begin airing as soon as the pay-per-view went off the air.

Who Won The Men's MITB Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank Tonight? (Photos, Videos)
See Also
Who Won The Men's MITB Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank Tonight? (Photos, Videos)

- Below is a new promo for Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network. The docuseries on The Miz and Maryse will premiere on Tuesday, July 24th after SmackDown goes off the air.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Results

Most Popular

Back To Top