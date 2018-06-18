WWE Money In The Bank Goes Long, New 'Miz & Mrs.' Video Preview, Seth Rollins Thanks Elias (Video)

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins after his win over Elias at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rollins says Elias gave him one hell of a fight, maybe more than he expected, but that's what being champion & life is all about. Rollins thanks Elias for for pushing him and says he can't wait to see what is next for him and the IC Title.

- Sunday's MITB pay-per-view apparently ran long as there was no post-show on the WWE Network as was scheduled. The pay-per-view was scheduled to go off the air at 10:30pm EST after beginning at 7pm but it ended up running until around 11:15pm. There was no post-show on the WWE Network as the WWE 24 special on The Hardys begin airing as soon as the pay-per-view went off the air.

- Below is a new promo for Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network. The docuseries on The Miz and Maryse will premiere on Tuesday, July 24th after SmackDown goes off the air.