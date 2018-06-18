Roman Reigns Warns Incoming WWE Talents: “You Will Not Use Me As A Stepping Stone”

Above is video of Roman Reigns talking to Mike Rome after the win over Jinder Mahal at Sunday's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Reigns admits he originally wanted to be in the MITB Ladder Match and takes the chance to send a warning to incoming WWE talents.

"It's not what I had planned originally but sometimes you gotta send a statement," Reigns said. "There's a lot of new guys, a lot of aggressive talent coming up. A lot of guys with a lot of experience and they all want to take what's mine. A lot of people can say what they want about me but I busted my ass for 6 years to make this place mine, to mold it the way I wanted it to be, to make it a better place, to leave it better than I found it, and that's what I've done.

"I'll be damned, I do not care who you are, what kind of name you're trying to make... you're not going to use me as a stepping stone. This is my yard - in the ring, out the ring, in the back, in the locker room, I am the man around here. So if you want it, come get it."