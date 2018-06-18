WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman Calls Out Brock Lesnar (Video)

By Marc Middleton | June 18, 2018

As seen above, Mike Rome caught up with Braun Strowman following his Money In the Bank briefcase win in the main event of last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view and asked what's next. Braun sent a warning to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Strowman said, "You and every other single person in the WWE Universe know what's next. Two words: Brock Lesnar!"

Brock Lesnar Not Confirmed For SummerSlam Or Any Other Upcoming WWE Shows
See Also
Brock Lesnar Not Confirmed For SummerSlam Or Any Other Upcoming WWE Shows

Mr. Monster In the Bank also took to Twitter after the show to issue a warning to The Beast:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

WWE Money In The Bank Results

Most Popular

Back To Top