Braun Strowman Calls Out Brock Lesnar (Video)

As seen above, Mike Rome caught up with Braun Strowman following his Money In the Bank briefcase win in the main event of last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view and asked what's next. Braun sent a warning to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Strowman said, "You and every other single person in the WWE Universe know what's next. Two words: Brock Lesnar!"

Mr. Monster In the Bank also took to Twitter after the show to issue a warning to The Beast: