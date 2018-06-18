Alexa Bliss On Her Big MITB Cash-In (Video), WWE 2K19 Announcement Reminder, WWE Extreme Rules Promo

- As noted, new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss interfered in the title match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax at last night's WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, then cashed in her newly-won Money In the Bank briefcase to become a three-time champion. Above is post-match video of Mike Rome catching up with Bliss for comments.

"My plan was to become the 'Goddess of The Bank' and it looks like my plan worked out," Bliss said.

- Remember to join us today at 11am EST for the reveal of the first official details on the WWE 2K19 video game. Below is WWE's alert on today's announcement:

WWE 2K19 first details to be announced at press conference today at 11 a.m. ET What's new in WWE 2K19? 2K will introduce the new WWE video game today at 11 a.m. ET. It's time to start getting ready for WWE 2K19. 2K announced it will unveil the first details about the most anticipated game in sports-entertainment during a virtual press conference this morning at 11 a.m. ET. Fans looking to watch the press conference in real time can tune in this Monday at WWE 2K's official website, as well as their official Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels. WWE 2K19 is not yet rated by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release in Fall 2018.

- WWE will return to pay-per-view on July 15th from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for Extreme Rules. No word yet on a line-up for the show but the arena recently had the following matches advertised: Daniel Bryan vs. Samoa Joe plus six-man action with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & Jinder Mahal. Below is the first promo for Extreme Rules: