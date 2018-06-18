The G1 Climax is a 20-man round robin styled tournament that is considered NJPW's most prestigious tournament of the year. The winner will receive an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13. Once the G1 ends on August 12, the winner does have to defend their title opportunity until next January, so winning the G1 doesn't necessarily guarantee a future title shot.

Over the weekend, the G1 participants were announced and here's what this year's blocks look like:

A Block

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (17 time entrant, 17th consecutive entry)

* Togi Makabe (15 time entrant, 15th consecutive entry)

* Michael Elgin (4 time entrant, 4th consecutive entry)

* Kazuchika Okada (7 time entrant, 7th consecutive entry)

* Jay White (G1 Debut)

* YOSHI-HASHI (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Bad Luck Fale (5 time entrant, 5th consecutive entry)

* Hangman Page (G1 Debut)

* EVIL (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Minoru Suzuki (8 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)

B Block

* Juice Robinson (2 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)

* Hirooki Goto (11 time entrant, 11th consecutive entry)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6 time entrant, 6th consecutive entry)

* Toru Yano (13 time entrant, 12th consecutive entry)

* Kenny Omega (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Kota Ibushi (4 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)

* Tama Tonga (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Tetsuya Naito (9 time entrant, 9th consecutive entry)

* SANADA (3 time entrant, 3rd consecutive entry)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 time entrant, 2nd consecutive entry)

All 19 G1 shows will be live and feature English commentary, which can be seen on NJPW World (about $9 a month to sign up).