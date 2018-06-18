Referee Charles Robinson Not Happy With Chicago Fans After WWE Money In The Bank PPV

Money In The Bank 2018 will be remembered for a lot of things including all of the inventive chants the Chicago crowd threw at Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal during their match. It was panned throughout the WWE Universe as those two guys worked hard to maintain the action and tell a story. But the Chicago fanbase was even more brutal than most markets and remained unforgiving, to say the least.

Chants of "this is awful" and "you still suck" were nothing compared to the numerous chants for other people who weren't in the match like CM Punk, Johnny Gargano, and John Cena. After all, chanting for someone not in the match is a sign of ultimate displeasure from a crowd.

But WWE senior referee Charles Robinson saw what was going down in the Allstate Arena and he didn't like it one bit.

"For as great a town that Chicago is for wrestling (one of the best ever), it is really disappointing that they can be so disrespectful when guys like Jinder Mahal and Roman Reigns are busting there [sic] butts and giving us a great match," Robinson tweeted out to show his own displeasure at how the crowd was treating the match.

Only time will tell if Mahal and Reigns will get a fair shot with the WWE Universe but the Chicago crowd certainly wasn't having it at Money In The Bank.