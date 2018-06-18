The Undisputed Era Sends A Warning, WWE UK Tournament Spoilers Today, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss

- Above and below are new WWE Now videos with Mike Rome looking at how Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss captured Money In the Bank briefcases at last night's pay-per-view. Bliss cashed in her case to win the RAW Women's Title from Nia Jax.
- Below is a new promo for the WWE UK Title tournament, which begins taping today at Royal Albert Hall in London. Join us this afternoon for spoilers from the tournament.
- The Undisputed Era (WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly) tweeted the following to WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven as they prepare to do battle at night one of the big two-night event:
Hey #BritishStrongStyle, this building will become ours when we mangle you inside it. See you soon sweethearts. #UndisputedERA #AdamColeBayBay #RoyalAlbertHall pic.twitter.com/EPLW4GBNO8— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 18, 2018