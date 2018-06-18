WrestlingInc.com

Nia Jax Gives Props To Ronda Rousey, AJ Styles On Finding A Way To Win At MITB (Video), Total Bellas

By Marc Middleton | June 18, 2018

- Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles reacting to his Last Man Standing match win over Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Money In the Bank last night. Styles says winners always find a way and he found one last night. It wasn't the most respectable way but he believes in an eye for an eye, and he won.

- Below is the synopsis for next Sunday's Total Bellas episode:

"Once Again the Future Mrs. Cena: With Nikki and John Cena reunited, the wedding is back on; Nikki gets pushed to her limits as her family starts intervening on who should walk her down the aisle; Brie and Bryan's attempts to have a romantic date turn into total disasters."

- Nia Jax tweeted the following on her match with Ronda Rousey at Money In the Bank and the title loss to new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss:


