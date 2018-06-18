WWE Stars Disappointed & Bruised After MITB Matches, James Ellsworth - Carmella Video, Brock Lesnar

- As noted, James Ellsworth returned to WWE at Money In the Bank and helped SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella retain over Asuka. Above is backstage video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Carmella and it looks like she's already ignoring Ellsworth.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans whose reign is in greater jeopardy following the events of Money In the Bank. As of this writing, 64% voted for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar now that Braun Strowman has a briefcase while 36% voted for new RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, who cashed in her title shot to take the title from Nia Jax.

- Below are post-match reactions from some of the Superstars who worked the men's and women's MITB Ladder Matches at last night's pay-per-view:

The disappointment is real! Still trying to figure out how I couldnt unhook the briefcases...I had it!!!?? #MITB pic.twitter.com/HX0LskIJuQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) June 18, 2018

''m so proud of the women I work with ... tough as nails, perseverance, determination, dedication and grit. #MITB ?? — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 18, 2018

So close...so close.... — King T'Kofi (@TrueKofi) June 18, 2018

I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always REACH my destination. #mitb pic.twitter.com/7iRdGYsAES — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 18, 2018

Might not have been my night but it was definitely the women's ?? #MITB

???? ???? ???? — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 18, 2018