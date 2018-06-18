WWE 2K19 Cover Superstar Revealed

Above is full video from the WWE 2K19 press conference held this morning, hosted by Corey Graves.

WWE Champion AJ Styles was introduced and revealed as the cover Superstar for this year.

The game will be released worldwide on Tuesday, October 9th for Xbox One, PS4 and Windows PC.

Styles also revealed a $1 million "WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge" sweepstakes that is available for gamers on PS4 and Xbox One. Fans must win a new game mode, to be revealed, and complete other tasks to win the money, including defeat Styles in a gaming match. More details on the challenge will be announced later but rules are at WWE.2K.com.

Styles took questions from the media and talked about how this is a really big deal to him. He learned of the cover role 2-3 weeks ago and says it's a real honor to be on the cover because he's a gamer. AJ talked about how he wants the gamers to see him as one of them and how being on the cover of the WWE video game has been a goal of his. AJ called it a huge accomplishment. AJ believes it will be pretty cool to hand a fan $1 million and he wants them to win but he joked that he doesn't like to lose. There was not a lot of discussion about the game during the Q&A but stay tuned as we hope to have official details soon.